Titans Predicted to Earn First Win
The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first win of the season as they host the Green Bay Packers this weekend at Nissan Stadium.
Though the Titans are 0-2, they have led in both of their first two games at halftime, suggesting that their play is better than their record may suggest.
That's part of the reason why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Titans will pick up their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Packers.
"Will Levis has made two bonehead plays in their two games to keep the Titans from a victory. He has to be better. For the Packers, this will again likely be Malik Willis at quarterback against his former team. Willis was solid last week, but it was the run game that helped Green Bay beat the Colts. That will be tougher here against a good Titans defense. Look for a defensive battle won by the Titans," Prisco writes.
Prisco is predicting the outcome of the game under the idea that it will be Willis under center for the Packers facing off against his former team. However, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has returned to practice, giving him a shot to play this weekend.
The Titans defense has ranked No. 1 through the first two weeks in terms of yardage, so the Packers are likely to struggle at some point during their game if that continues to hold up. It will be more difficult for Tennessee to win if Love is under center just because his ceiling is higher than Willis's, despite him coming back from his knee injury.
No matter who is under center, the Titans will be a tough out like they were in the first two games of the season. If they can control the ball and keep the turnovers from happening, they could prove Prisco right.
