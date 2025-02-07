Titans Predicted to Land Tantalizing Weapon
The Tennessee Titans definitely need to add some more weapons for whoever is going to be playing quarterback next season, as their depth chart at wide receiver is pretty thin behind Calvin Ridley.
The Titans do have a nice chunk of cap room to land some pieces in free agency, but there should also be plenty of intriguing options available in the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network recently released its latest seven-round mock draft, and it is predicting Tennessee to select Texas Longhorns wide out Isaiah Bond in the second round.
"His collegiate production was pedestrian, but Isaiah Bond’s tape was certainly not," PFN wrote. "He’s an elite athlete with quick cuts out of his breaks as a route runner, and his potential as a deep threat is palpable."
Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns this past season, good for a solid average of 15.9 yards per catch.
The 20-year-old began his collegiate career at Alabama, where he spent two years and totaled 65 receptions for 888 yards and five scores. The bulk of his production with the Crimson Tide came in 2023, when he snared 48 balls for 668 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
So, what exactly is the appeal of Bond with such middling collegiate numbers?
Well, his speed for one thing.
Bond has been clocked running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, which would place him among the fastest players in history.
The quick-twitch athlete has drawn comparisons to Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, which would make him a very nice pickup for a Titans could that could really use an explosive weapon.
Would Bond be the sole answer for Tennessee's aerial attack? Maybe not, but he would definitely represent a worthwhile addition.
