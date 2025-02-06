Titans Predicted to Make Interesting QB Move
The Tennessee Titans have some major questions to ask themselves about the future of their quarterback position this offseason.
After a rough season with Will Levis and armed with the top pick in this year's NFL draft, the writing may be on the wall for what could be in store for last year's starting signal caller –– despite being only 25 years old and starting just over 20 games.
While some see Levis staying onboard in the building with whichever quarterback comes into the fold for Tennessee, others see a trade brewing, with some even seeing the move going down on Super Bowl week.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin laid out a few quarterback candidates who could be on the verge of a trade across the coming week to start the offseason off, where Levis landed right in the mix as a possible, and almost likely mover.
"Levis is only 25, two years into his NFL career, but the general manager who drafted him is gone, and the Titans seem intent on resetting the entire foundation atop this year's draft," Benjamin wrote. "His reckless tendencies aren't likely to draw a huge market, but he remains a tantalizing combo of size, mobility and electric arm talent. It's not hard to envision someone taking a flyer on his upside as Tennessee turns the page."
Levis entered his second year starting with the promise of potentially being the quarterback of the future for Tennessee. Yet, with a season consisting of 12 interceptions through 12 games, paired with 10 fumbles, a 27.9 QBR, and a comedy of errors throughout his campaign, taking a top signal-caller in this draft, or even bringing in a bridge veteran quarterback is probably the better option to turn moving forward.
Even if the return on Levis isn't substantial, which it won't be, being able to officially turn the focus past the former second-rounder and toward this year's draft or another starting contender would make such a move worthwhile.
While Levis' future in Tennessee isn't difficult to predict, the tougher question leans on who could be the next guy to take his place. Obviously, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders emerge as reasonable predictions for the Titans to lean towards at number one. But if not, the possibilities begin to start spanning much wider.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!