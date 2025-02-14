Titans Predicted to Trade for Falcons QB
The Tennessee Titans have a major quarterback debate to settle heading into the 2024 offseason.
After a shaky year led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph leading the position, the Titans will be searching for a way to upgrade the room heading into the 2025 season.
Some have predicted Tennessee addressing their need in the upcoming draft with the number-one overall pick with a prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, others seeing them tackling it in free agency with a veteran or a younger reclamation project.
However, the newest projections from Mason Cameron at Pro Football Focus have the Titans looking toward an intriguing trade to fix the quarterback situation –– a deal involving Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"One team to keep an eye on would be the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft," Cameron wrote." With numerous needs, the idea of selecting a QB at the top of the draft has been met with some contention."
"Head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season after various bouts with questionable decision-making, and could very well look at a veteran signal-caller to take up the mantle... While being traded to the team with the worst record in the NFL last season may seem like a clear-cut opportunity for Cousins to exercise his no-trade clause. The AFC South continues to profile as a fairly winnable division, which may appeal to Cousins, who will be 37 years old come August," he continued.
A pairing of Cousins with the Titans could have a limited ceiling, but there could be a mutual fit between the two.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan will enter his second year with the team looking for stability and efficiency at quarterback. Cousins had a rough year with the Falcons during his first season off an Achilles tear, but if able to return to a similar level that he was at with the Minnesota Vikings, a scenario where he joins Tennessee could have more appeal.
In 2024, Cousins had 3,508 passing yards on a 66.9% completion rate, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions before being benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Perhaps if the Titans believe there are better days ahead for the veteran signal-caller they can entertain a trade for Cousins. However, if traded for the while taking on his high price tag, it could be a move with some extreme risk.
Cousins signed a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason before he was ultimately benched. If Cousins is traded instead of being cut, Tennessee would inevitably foot some of the bill. And at such a steep price, the Titans could be better off turning elsewhere on the quarterback market.
It could be a more unlikely outcome than others on the table, but keep Cousins on the radar as a potential target to fix the Titans' quarterback troubles.
