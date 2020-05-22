Start Time For Preseason Opener Moved

NASHVILLE – The first chance to see the Tennessee Titans in the preseason will still take place in the light of day. It will just be a bit later than originally scheduled.

The team announced Friday that kickoff for the Aug. 15 contest at Washington has been moved to 3 p.m. (CDT). The matchup still will air locally on WKRN-TV (Ch. 2) but now will be simulcast on the NFL Network.

The original start time was 1 p.m. (CDT).

The Titans and Redskins also met in Week 1 of the preseason in 2007 and again in 2013. Both games were at Nissan Stadium and both times Tennessee lost, 14-6 in 2007 and 22-21 in 2013.

Washington finished the NFL’s second-worst record last season at 3-13 and has made one playoff appearance in the last seven seasons. The game will be the first for new head coach Ron Rivera, who spent the previous nine seasons as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Tennessee is 1-1 in preseason openers under coach Mike Vrabel. His first tune-up contest was a 31-17 loss to Green Bay in 2018, which led to the franchise’s first winless preseason since 1997. Last year, the Titans opened with a 27-10 victory at Philadelphia and finished their prep at 2-2.

The rest of the preseason schedule remains unchanged. It includes games against the New York Giants (Aug. 22), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 29) and the Chicago Bears (Sept. 3). Start time for each of the last three is 7 p.m. local time. The Giants also will have a first-year head coach, Joe Judge.