Titans Projected to Land Rising Will Levis Replacement
The Tennessee Titans are enjoying their bye week, which means fans can spend more time enjoying football from all over the country, including today's college football action.
A player that could catch the interest of some Titans fans is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who plays late against the California Golden Bears in ACC action.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski has the Titans taking Ward with the No. 3 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"The organization can't realistically look at itself and think it has a deep investment into Levis, who is a 2023 second-round pick and not the preferred choice of the current coaching staff," Sobleski writes. "In this instance, the Titans have their choice of the quarterback prospects and select Miami's Cam Ward."
Ward was the first quarterback taken off the board in the mock draft as Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, along with Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, were the first two players chosen.
Ward, 22, wasn't the top quarterback at the beginning of the season, but he has played like one of the best signal-callers in the country in the first part of the college football campaign.
So far through five games, Ward has completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 1,782 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, all while leading the Hurricanes to a 5-0 start.
Ward will likely be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy if he keeps these numbers up and if Miami continues to win.
At the end of the day, the Titans need a winner at the quarterback position. Ward has proven to be that more than Will Levis, who has won just four of his first 13 starts with the Titans.
If Tennessee has a high pick in next year's draft, it may be wise to replace Levis with Ward and start fresh.
