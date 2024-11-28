Titans Quickly Turning Page to Commanders
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to prepare for their Week 13 contest against the Washington Commanders on the road.
Energy is high in the Titans facility after beating the Houston Texans on the road, but focus has already shifted towards playing the Commanders.
“Just take it one game at a time," Titans quarterback Will Levis said. "We knew we needed to get this one. Glad we did, and we're on to Washington. Four more divisional games in these last six games, obviously very important with how things shake out. We're just going to take it one day at a time.”
Even though the Titans beat the Texans, there is still a lot that the Titans felt was lacking in the loss. That is what they will look to work on as they prepare for the Commanders.
“I think we’ve still got to be more consistent," Levis said. "As we said, mistakes on both sides of the ball. We were able to kind of just overcome and hedge them in that respect, but we’ve got to be better operationally. Couple of things in that first half that came up and ended some drives, made us kick a field goal instead of getting an opportunity for a touchdown. But we’ve got to look at our offense and how we can just operate better to make these games not be as close as they are.”
Though the Commanders are a difficult opponent, the Titans should focus on how they can improve their own game as opposed to figuring out Washington's.
If the Titans can be more consistent in all three phases of the game, they may have a case to beat the Commanders, who are slumping after losing three straight games following a 7-2 start.
