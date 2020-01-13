Quotes of Note: Titans on Beating Baltimore, Reaching AFC Championship

Six weeks into the 2019 season no one talked about the Tennessee Titans as a playoff team – let alone a Super Bowl contender.

Yet here they are. Following Saturday’s 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens they are one of four NFL teams whose seasons have not ended.

They have overcome a 2-4 start, a change of starting quarterbacks, more big plays allowed than their defensive coordinator cares to count and several instances of late-game drama to earn a spot in the AFC Championship on Sunday at Kansas City.

Following the victory over the Ravens, players and coaches talked about what they accomplished on Saturday and throughout the season to this point. Here is some of what they said:

• Coach Mike Vrabel, on beating Baltimore, the NFL’s best team during the regular season: “It feels great to watch the players execute a gameplan that the coaches worked very hard at. All the credit goes to the coaches and, most especially, the players. They’re the ones that went out and executed. They were locked in all week.”

• Linebacker Kamalei Correa, on reaching the AFC Championship: “We bust our ass week in and week out. For me, I’m not surprised that we’re here. We have a bunch of guys that have grit. We’re grinders. We’re blue collar. We’re underdogs, and we like it that way. It’s better that way because you get to shock the world.”

• Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, on winning in his first two NFL playoff games: “I’m always dreaming, but my mentality is one week at a time. Just get the win that week, and then just get the next one after that. Just get the win that week, and then we’ll move on to the next one after that. Big picture, you dream of winning the Super Bowl. But as the season goes on, it’s one week at a time doing whatever I can each and every week to come away with a win.”

• Cornerback Logan Ryan, on the team’s defensive strategy in the playoffs: “I love the beauty of it. Last week, we played New England with a pro-style offense and Tom Brady. We had to get him off the spot and make it harder on him and not let him get set up. This week, we played Lamar Jackson and the leading rush offense. It was a completely different defense we used. That's two completely different defenses in back-to-back weeks.”

• Tackle Taylor Lewan on the Titans’ camaraderie: “I remember being in college, and people telling me, ‘Hey, when you get to the NFL, guys have lives and they’re not going to be that close.’ But this is the closest team I've ever been a part of. When the outside world doesn’t have any confidence in you, the only people you can rely on are the people you work with every single day. You can’t ever fault us because we care.”

• Safety Kevin Byard, on overcoming the 2-4 start to the season: “It’s amazing, just the resolve of our team. … There was no panic in our guys. We just kept fighting. We just kept improving, and now we’re here … two games away from the Super Bowl.”

• Vrabel, on finding ways to win: “We just try to do whatever we can do every week to win the game. We had some big plays that helped. … Every week, we’re going to try to do whatever we need to do to win the football game.”

• Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (pictured), on beating Baltimore: “It was definitely a great win. To come in here and play against a dominant offense and a dominant team like that and come out with a victory is definitely great.”

• Tannehill, on getting a measure of revenge for previous Titans’ playoff losses to Baltimore: “I hope we brought a good feeling to those guys. Obviously, I know there are a bunch of guys that I watched in my younger days and respected. Hopefully, we made former Titans proud and Nashville proud.”

• Running back Derrick Henry, on what the Titans have proved thus far in the postseason: “We won. I feel like … we won. I don’t get into all those statements. I just try to make sure we stay level, put our head down and just work. Like I told them at the end of the camp. Why not us? We repeat that same mentality.”

• Ryan, on Tennessee’s chances to win the Super Bowl: “It takes a special group to win a championship. Just because you have a special group doesn’t mean you’ll win a championship, but it’s needed. This is a special group of guys that work hard and care about each other. We’ve been happy for each other’s success. To be 2-4 and have a quarterback change but end up here, says you have a bunch of guys that are team-first guys.”