Titans GM Ran Carthon Photobombs Reporter
NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon, the Tennessee Titans general manager known for his ability to create bonds with nearly anyone, decided to have some fun by photobombing a local TV reporter after Wednesday's OTA session at the team facility.
Jill Jelnick, a reporter from FOX Nashville, was reporting on the Titans' free-agent moves in front of the team's building. Little did she know, Carthon was on camera, waving and smiling, completely catching her off guard while she was breaking down the information for her audience. Jelnick sensed something was amiss, stopped, counted to reset the shot, and spun around to find Carthon walking away, leaving her in stitches.
It was a funny moment for Jelnick, who found it amusing once she realized what was happening. The two then shared a genuine laugh, a moment of camaraderie that transcended their professional roles. Carthon, still chuckling, thanked her for being a good sport.
It was a wonderful moment between the two, a testament to the more relaxed atmosphere within the Titans' organization. As a fellow X user pointed out, Jelnick also has experience with a sports figure playfully interrupting her shot.
The Titans hired Brian Callahan as the new coach to replace Mike Vrabel after consecutive losing seasons.
Carthon, in his second year as general manager, is revamping the roster as the team moves toward a more modern offense led by second-year quarterback Will Levis.
