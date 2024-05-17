Titans Seeing Rapid Improvement From Will Levis
NASHVILLE — Showing adaptability in his rookie season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis swiftly navigated the unpredictable nature of life in the National Football League.
When he was thrown into the starting lineup due to Ryan Tannehill's injury, Levis demonstrated his potential in nine games. The intensity of the situation escalated on January 9th — the day after a season-ending win — when the Titans coach, Mike Vrabel, was abruptly fired. Just two weeks later, Levis found himself under the guidance of a new coach, Brian Callahan.
A year after getting drafted in the second round, Levis went from hoping to get on the field to being the unquestioned starter for a team looking to rebound from consecutive losing seasons.
In a world where teams move on from quarterbacks more quickly than ever, ask former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett if you have any doubts. Levis knows that he needs to perform at a high level this season and feels confident the Titans new leadership will support him.
"I think it's just, for one, earning his trust as a player," Levis told reporters during last week's rookie minicamp. "I do feel like there's a friendship there but I've never really had that I feel like, where it's like a friend with a coach. You always have that dynamic that he's the boss and I'm his worker. But he's done a good job coming in with mindset of 'Hey, I'm the coach, what I say goes and I'm going to tell you guys what to do, but I'm also here for you guys and to talk about anything.' So, I feel like I've been able to talk with him comfortably about other things other than football. He's been great in that way."
Last season, Levis completed 149 of 255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 84.2. He struggled with ankle and foot injuries towards the end of the season and was unable to play in two of the team's final three games.
Callahan expressed belief in Levis during a recent press conference.
"He's optimistic about how he can perform and the jump that he can make from his first year to his second year, which you see a lot with players in the league," Callhan said. " He got a little taste the action last year, played some, did some good things, did some things he needs to improve on, but ultimately had enough experience to draw back on it and really make the jump and the improvements in the areas that he needs to as a full-time starting quarterback. And so, he should be very excited. But he's also doing the requisite work that's required of him to do his part, and that's been fun to see."
Levis stayed in Nashville for most of the offseason and said he's healthy and feels good.
"I feel great. Having these last five to six weeks to be with the guys and learn the offense, obviously that jump-start is huge," Levis told reporters.
"But physically, I feel like I am in a better spot than I've been in a really, really long time. That is one of the things I was looking to improve the most this offseason... So it's been cool to feel my body get to that point, and I am going to keep working to get past there."
