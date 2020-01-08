Wednesday Injury Report: Jackson Possibly One-and-Done

NASHVILLE – Adoreé Jackson did his part Saturday against the New England Patriots.

He has not done much since.

The third-year cornerback is one of three Tennessee Titans players who sat out each of the first two days of practice for this weekend’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. His inability to practice raises serious questions about his chances to be back on the field for the divisional playoff contest.

Jackson missed the final four games of the regular season with a foot injury but was a full participant in practice every day prior to the Patriots game. He played all but three snaps on defense in the 20-13 victory and was credited with four tackles and two pass-breakups. He helped ensure that New England’s Hail Mary on the final play of the first half was unsuccessful.

“Good. Tight coverage,” coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday of Jackson’s performance. “Late in the game there, (the Patriots) had to have it, and I thought he was in good, tight coverage – didn’t foul. It was a contested catch, and he got a PBU.

“We’ll need everybody available that we can have moving towards Saturday night.”

In addition to Jackson, wide receiver Adam Humphries and inside linebacker Jayon Brown also sat out workouts each of the last two days.

The day's injury report included one addition, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, who did not practice due to illness. Guard Nate Davis, who was out because of an illness Tuesday was a limited participant Wednesday.

Vrabel said wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two contests, had cleared concussion protocol.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: Jayon Brown, LB (shoulder); Kamalei Correa, OLB (illness); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Limited participation: Nate Davis, G (illness) and Dion Lewis, RB (shoulder).

Full participation: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle) and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

BALTIMORE

Did not participate: Mark Ingram, RB (calf) and Brandon Williams, DT (not injury related).

Limited participation: Mark Andrews, TE (ankle).

Full participation: Jimmy Smith, CB (not injury related) and Earl Thomas, S (not injury related).