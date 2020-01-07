Tuesday Injury Report: Brown Sits Out

NASHVILLE – Jayon Brown’s night ended unexpectedly early against the New England Patriots.

His issues are not finished either.

The third-year linebacker was one of four Tennessee Titans who did not participate in practice Tuesday, when the team began preparations for Saturday’s divisional round playoff against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the official NFL injury report. He was out with a shoulder injury sustained during Saturday’s victory at New England.

Brown was injured on the third play against the Patriots, returned a short time later but promptly aggravated the joint and spent the rest of the night on the sideline. He played just 10 snaps with the defense but still made three stops. Veteran Wesley Woodyard and rookie David Long split with other 51 with Woodyard logging 27 and Long getting 24. They combined for eight tackles (five by Long, three by Woodyard).

“It’s part of football, but guys stepped up,” Brown said. “Our defense came out, made really good stops and our offense put up points and we … came up with a victory.”

The 2017 fifth-round pick was the Titans’ third-leading tackler during the regular season with a career-high 117 tackles despite a recurring groin injury that caused him to miss two full games and parts of others. He led the team in tackles in five of the 14 games he did play.

Brown’s speed, experience and productivity presumably would be valuable assets against the Ravens, which led the NFL in scoring and rushing offense and was second in total offense during the season.

“I feel good,” he said prior to the workout. “I’m about to go out to practice and focus on the Ravens.”

He just did not get in the practice.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: Jayon Brown, LB (shoulder); Nate Davis, G (illness); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Limited participation: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle) and Dion Lewis, RB (shoulder).

Full participation: Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

BALTIMORE

Did not participate: Parker Ehinger, OL (shoulder); Mark Ingram, RB (calf); Jimmy Smith, CB (not injury related) and Earl Thomas, S (not injury replated).

Limited participation: Mark Andrews, TE (ankle).