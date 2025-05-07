Titans Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face to the team.
"The #Titans are re-signing veteran DT James Lynch, source said, giving the former #Vikings fourth-rounder a 1-year deal," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.
Lynch, 26, signed with the Titans practice squad shortly before the start of the 2024 season and eventually made his way into the team's defensive line rotation.
Lynch appeared in all 17 games for the Titans this past season, recording 20 tackles and a sack.
The fifth-year pro from Baylor played in just 23 percent of the team's snaps on defense during the season, but the Titans clearly liked him enough to bring him back onto the roster.
Lynch joins Abdullah Anderson, Keondre Coburn, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat as the members of the Titans defensive line. Tennessee didn't add anyone in the draft on the defensive line, which likely prompted Lynch's return.
If the Titans had found a replacement for Lynch in the draft, the team might not have brought him back. Instead, Lynch will have a chance to compete for a spot on Tennessee's 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!