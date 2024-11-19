Titans React to Loss Against Vikings
The Tennessee Titans remain in the loss column after falling 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
The loss puts the Titans at 2-8 on the year, giving the team a familiar song to sing.
"Our guys played hard, and they fought the entire game, and kept trying to climb back into it and make plays, and we made quite a few," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But we didn't have enough to overcome it and find a way to get into the end zone another time or two. We're disappointed about that part."
The Titans were slow in the first half, managing just a field goal before they went into the locker room. And that slow start put them behind the 8-ball throughout the entire afternoon.
However, the Titans feel like they have been doing things the right way, so there won't be too much of a change in how they operate.
"We just have to focus on what we can," quarterback Will Levis said via Wyatt. "We feel like everyone in the building is doing the right thing, and is coming to work preparing, and guys are playing their hearts out. At some point or another, things are going to shake in our favor, we feel like. It just hasn't been that way. All you can do is keep putting one foot in front of the other."
The Titans are aware that they are a rebuilding team, so things can't be fixed in just one game. It's a gradual process that will take time, likely even beyond this season and maybe the next couple after that. However, the losses show that not enough progress is being made before changes will have the opportunity to take place.
The Titans will recover and face the Houston Texans on the road in Week 12.
