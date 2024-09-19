Titans Ready for Either Packers QB
A few days ago, it appeared that the Tennessee Titans would have to face their former quarterback Malik Willis when his Green Bay Packers came into town for their Week 3 game.
However, original starter Jordan Love has returned to practice ahead of when most people expected him to come back, which puts him back in the running to be under center this week.
With both Love and Willis potentially playing this weekend, Titans coach Brian Callahan has to prepare his team for both quarterbacks.
"We have to go prepare to play the Packers offense, whether it's with Malik or Jordan Love," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Schematically it varies a little bit, but at the end of the day we have to do our jobs well. ... We'll be ready for both players."
Both players are different in their styles of play, but Love also has full command of the playbook having been with the Packers for the past five seasons. Willis hasn't even been in Green Bay for five weeks, so his understanding and execution of the playbook is limited. However, Willis was very efficient last week, completing 12 of his 14 pass attempts.
In Week 1, Love completed 50 percent of his passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Willis is also more of a threat with his legs, having run for 41 yards against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Love didn't run against the Philadelphia Eagles and also probably won't be 100 percent with that recently-injured knee to be making plays on the ground.
The Packers likely won't reveal a starter until the eleventh hour given the fact that two of them are practicing, but regardless of who is under center, the Titans will be prepared.
