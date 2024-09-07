Titans Receive Huge Injury Update Before Bears' Matchup
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. A start of a new era is about to begin for the franchise.
Gone are the days of Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill leading the team. Derrick Henry has left town as well. Brian Callahan and Will Levis will look to bring a win to the fans to start a brand new chapter.
With under 24 hours remaining until kickoff, the Titans have received a huge injury update on a key offensive star.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Tennessee will have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins active for tomorrow's game. He has been dealing with an MCL injury.
Hopkins is going to be a massive part of helping the Titans win this season. If they want to shock the media and earn a spot in the playoffs, they'll need their star wideout to be healthy and productive.
During the 2023 NFL season, Hopkins ended up catching 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. At 32 years old, he is still one of the most underrated wideouts in the league.
Going up against the Bears will be an interesting matchup. Arguably the biggest storyline of the entire game is the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Tennessee will do their best to ruin his debut and take home the win.
It will be interesting to see how Hopkins plays this week. An MCL injury can be very difficult to play through. However, it's clear that he's motivated to play and wants to help give his team the best chance to win.
All of that being said, this is huge news for the Titans. Hopefully, he'll be able to play a full game with no limitations and make a major impact.
