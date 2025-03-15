Titans Release Starting CB
The Tennessee Titans are saying farewell to one of their top free agent acquisitions from a year ago.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are releasing veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was one season into a three-year contract.
"Awuzie, who signed with the team last offseason after playing previously with the Cowboys and Bengals, played in eight games for the team in 2024, with seven starts," Wyatt writes.
"Awuzie was credited with 26 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed last season."
Much of Awuzie's lone season with the Titans was spent on the bench as he was dealing with a number of injuries during training camp and the early part of the year.
Awuzie came to the Titans to help bridge the gap with new head coach Brian Callahan, who was the offensive coordinator while the pair were in Cincinnati from 2021-23, but the two sides are now moving on.
With Awuzie's release, the Titans cornerback room is left with Darrell Baker Jr., Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Roger McCreary Jr. Expect the Titans to look for Awuzie's replacement in free agency or the draft next month.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!