Titans Release Statement After Colts Owner's Death
The Tennessee Titans, along with the rest of the football community, are mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who recently died at the age of 65.
The Titans released a statement in regards to Irsay's passing on social media.
"On behalf of Amy Adams Strunk and the Titans organization, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay," the statement read.
"Jim’s unwavering love for the game and his community left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He wasn’t just a fierce competitor—he was a guiding force, passionate leader, and generous spirit who poured his heart into every aspect of the sport. Jim will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Colts community."
The Titans will face the Colts twice during the 2025 season, first in Nashville at Nissan Stadium during Week 3 on Sept. 21, then in Indianapolis on Oct. 26 for Week 8 action. During those games, the Colts will likely have some kind of tribute on their uniforms honoring Irsay's life and legacy with the franchise.
