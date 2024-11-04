Titans Resilience Finally Pays Off
The Tennessee Titans have battled through a lot of adversity this season, but it paid off in their Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.
Despite losing by 38 points in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, the Titans put that poor performance behind them and came out on top against the Patriots.
After the win, coach Brian Callahan praised his team for their resilience that they displayed.
"This was a really resilient performance by our guys," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "To go give up a ball at the last second to tie the game and then have to go to overtime and then to respond. I thought we did a good job really for the first time all year of really complementing each other when something happened. If something bad happened, we picked them up, if something didn't go right on offense or defense picked us up, our special teams play well. Those things were important for us. I just think that to see that happen and to see our guys play the way I know we're capable of playing was really good."
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Titans and put them on par with several other NFL bottom-feeders with two wins.
However, unlike most of those teams, the Titans now have some momentum to work with as they go into the second half of the season. The win should be able to boost some morale as the team embarks on some difficult games in the rest of November.
The Titans will look to carry their resilience into practice this week as they begin to prepare against quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.
