Titans Get Return Timeline for Jeffery Simmons
A surging Tennessee Titans defense is slated to get back arguably its top star for Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons spoke with reporters in Nashille after the team returned from its Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. Simmons sat out for the game due to an elbow injury, but he said he'll be "ready to roll" vs. the Colts once the Titans come back from the bye week.
"Everybody knows I wanted to play in that game," Simmons told the media, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They advised me just to sit out because of the type of injury I had. But I feel much better right now, feel much better today. Especially going into this bye week, it'll be good for me, just to especially keep my conditioning up, but also strengthen the small things that have been bothering me, but especially with my elbow. Just give me another pretty much two weeks before we play another game. I know I'll be ready to roll for the Colts."
Simmons said that his elbow injury is of the "Tommy John" variety, something that's common among baseball pitchers.
Titans coach Brian Callahan said prior to Week 4 that he felt sitting Simmons against the Dolphins was for the best considering the looming bye week. Simmons will have had two weeks of rest before facing Indianapolis.
Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler has tallied 12 total tackles (six solo) and one sack through the first three games of the season. He's been a part of a Titans defense that's been one of the league's best so far this season despite the team having a 1-3 record. Tennessee has surrendered the fewest total yards (243.8) and passing yards (124.0) through the first four games.
The Titans and Colts kick off from Nissan Stadium in Week 6 at 1 p.m. ET.
