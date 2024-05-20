Titans Revenge Game Named Must-Watch TV
NASHVILLE — With just under three months until the Tennessee Titans kick off the 2024 National Football League season against the Chicago Bears, there's ample time to review the recently released schedule.
Several publications are taking turns pointing out the most essential games to watch. The Athletic gathered its NFL writers to compile a list of contests they believe will be the most impactful in the upcoming season.
Nashville-based columnist Joe Rexrode picked the Titan's week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals as a must-watch. Rexrode points out that it's a reunion for new Titans coach Brian Callahan against his former team.
"Brian Callahan gets a visit from mentor Zac Taylor and prized pupil Joe Burrow, marking the fourth meeting between these teams since 2020, Rexrode wrote. "The Bengals won three of those but only averaged 14 points per game in the past three meetings against the defenses of Callahan’s Nashville predecessor, Mike Vrabel."
Rexrode pointed out the recent history between the franchises as reasons to tune in.
A banged-up Burrow could only muster a field goal last season at Nissan Stadium. He and Callahan prevailed in the biggest of those games, in January 2022, in the divisional round of the playoffs, despite the Titans sacking Burrow nine times," Rexrode wrote. "Ryan Tannehill's" three interceptions that day started the process that saw Will Levis replace him last season.
