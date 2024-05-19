Titans Rookie Eyeing Matchup vs. College Teammate
The Tennessee Titans saw their 2024 regular season schedule release this past week, and rookie JC Latham likely has Week 11 circled.
That's because Week 11 will pit him against his former teammate at Alabama, Dallas Turner, when the Titans host the Minnesota Vikings.
"Both players might have the book on the other's go-to moves on each down and distance. Aligning opposite of each other in Week 11 will be a full-circle moment for both highly touted prospects," Bleacher Report writes. "Sit back and enjoy watching Turner use twitch and bend at 247 pounds to press the edge against Latham's powerful lower half and vice grips for hands."
The Titans and Vikings are only set to play each other once every four years, so this may be the only time the two rookies face off in their current teams. Turner was a beast at Alabama, which is why the Vikings traded up to select him with the No. 17 overall pick in last month's draft.
But if anyone knows his bag of tricks, it's Latham, who battled with him in practice at Alabama day in and day out.
Assuming both of the rookies are healthy going into Week 11, this matchup could be Latham's most exciting and anticipated for his first NFL season.
