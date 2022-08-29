Skip to main content

GM Comments on Kern's Release

The decision to go with Ryan Stonehouse, a rookie out of Colorado State, creates more than $2 million in salary cap space.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it official Monday afternoon.

One day before NFL rosters must be reduced to 53 players, the team announced that punter Brett Kern has been released. Franchise officials informed the three-time Pro Bowler of the decision earlier in the day.

General manager Jon Robinson released the following statement regarding the move:

“Brett embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans. He has been at the top of his game for a long time in this league, has been an outstanding leader for us, and has been an excellent representation of the Titans in our community. I’m blessed to have worked with him, and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Kern, 36, was the longest tenured member of the Titans for the past several seasons. He arrived on Oct. 27, 2009 when Tennessee claimed him off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Over the next 12-plus seasons, he missed just six games, including the postseason, and set a number of franchise records.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kern’s 197 games played are the most for the franchise by any player during the Titans era (1999-present). He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017-19) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

With his departure, the job falls to rookie Ryan Stonehouse, who was signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft. Stonehouse and Kern competed throughout the offseason and training camp.

Kern’s release creates $2.2 million of salary cap space for the Titans while saddling them with $550,000 in dead money (source: Spotrac.com).

The 23-year-old Stonehouse will earn $705,000 this season.

Kern will be a free agent once the move is verified by the league office.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) walks across the field during a joint training camp practice against the Arizona Cardinals at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Rookie Kicks Kern to the Curb

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Woodside's Final Preseason Play was a First

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Joe Jones (42) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Ten Titans Who Upped Their Stock in the Preseason

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) takes the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
News

Kern Prepared for Whatever Happens Next

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Willis Has His Best Outing Yet

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of a preseason game at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Treylon Burks Shakes off Injury, Scores

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips (18) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Byard: Rookie Looks to be Tannehill's New 'Go-To'

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Kyler McMichael (37) during a joint training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Taking Stock of Top Five Wide Receivers

By John Glennon