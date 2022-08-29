GM Comments on Kern's Release

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it official Monday afternoon.

One day before NFL rosters must be reduced to 53 players, the team announced that punter Brett Kern has been released. Franchise officials informed the three-time Pro Bowler of the decision earlier in the day.

General manager Jon Robinson released the following statement regarding the move:

“Brett embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans. He has been at the top of his game for a long time in this league, has been an outstanding leader for us, and has been an excellent representation of the Titans in our community. I’m blessed to have worked with him, and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Kern, 36, was the longest tenured member of the Titans for the past several seasons. He arrived on Oct. 27, 2009 when Tennessee claimed him off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Over the next 12-plus seasons, he missed just six games, including the postseason, and set a number of franchise records.

Kern’s 197 games played are the most for the franchise by any player during the Titans era (1999-present). He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017-19) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

With his departure, the job falls to rookie Ryan Stonehouse, who was signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft. Stonehouse and Kern competed throughout the offseason and training camp.

Kern’s release creates $2.2 million of salary cap space for the Titans while saddling them with $550,000 in dead money (source: Spotrac.com).

The 23-year-old Stonehouse will earn $705,000 this season.

Kern will be a free agent once the move is verified by the league office.