Titans Rule Rising LB Out vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are putting their final touches on preparing for the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South rivalry game for Week 16, but they will be doing so without one of their key players on defense.
Linebacker Luke Gifford, who suffered a concussion in the team's Week 15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, has yet to clear the league's protocol and has been ruled out ahead of the team's game this weekend. Also already ruled out is wide receiver Colton Dowell, who has been limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury.
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (NIR-Rest), nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle), defensive back Daryl Worley (calf) and cornerback Roger McCreary (shoulder) were all on the injury report at some point during the week, but they are all off the injury report going into the weekend.
Linebackers Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and Otis Reese IV (ankle), along with running back Tony Pollard (ankle) did not practice Friday and are questionable for the game.
For the Colts, wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) are out.
Tight end Mo Alie Cox (hip), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle), kicker Matt Gay (neck), cornerback Julius Brents (knee), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) have been listed as questionable.
Kickoff between the Titans and Colts is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
