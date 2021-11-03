So, Who Are The Titans' Running Backs?

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know they won’t have Derrick Henry for a period of weeks, possibly for the remainder of the regular season.

Meanwhile, most of his potential replacements are just getting to know one another and their teammates.

Tennessee started the regular season with four running backs on the active roster, including Henry. Eight weeks into the schedule, only one of those four, Jeremy McNichols, remains. Henry and Darrynton Evans are on injured reserve, and Mekhi Sargent was released as franchise officials scrambled to put together a competitive group midway through the season.

Three of the four currently available were added to the active roster or the practice squad since the start of last week.

“I think for some positions there is probably less learning,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It is not like it is an offensive line where there is a lot of stuff or a receiver where there is a lot of vocabulary that changes, and formations are called something different. Hopefully we can get these guys brought up to speed quickly.”

Those “guys” include Adrian Peterson, a three-time NFL rushing champion and one of eight players ever – along with Henry – to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. The others all have limited experience. How they will fit together as they attempt to fill the void created by Henry’s injury remains to be seen.

“I think anybody that comes in that room just knows the expectation we have in there,” McNichols said. “And I think we have the right guys in there to make things happen and – with Derrick being out – to step up.”

Here is a rundown of the Titans running backs in the wake of Henry’s injury.

ADRIAN PETERSON

Age: 36

Drafted: First round, seventh overall, Minnesota, 2007

Career rushing stats: 3,192 carries, 14,820 yards, 118 TDs

Joined Titans: Signed to practice squad Nov. 2, 2021

By any measure, Peterson is one of the all-time greats. He ranks fifth in career rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns, was the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Three times he led the league in rushing and twice he topped all others in rushing touchdowns. However, the last time he rushed for 1,000 yards was in 2018 with Washington, and he was un-signed throughout the entire offseason. Look for him to be signed to the active roster by the end of the week. No one expects him to be the player he was in his prime. The question is, how close can he be to that guy?

They said it: “It is a huge addition being able add (Peterson). The career he has had up to this point is unbelievable. I remember watching him back at Oklahoma and then obviously his whole career in the league has been spectacular. A guy who has a ton of experience, who likes to run physical kind of like (Henry) does, and he is defiantly going to be helpful.” – quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

JEREMY McNICHOLS

Age: 25

Drafted: Fifth round, 162nd overall, Tampa Bay, 2017

Career rushing stats: 56 rushes, 246 yards, 1 TD

Joined Titans: Signed Aug. 26, 2020

A player who has been cut by six different NFL franchises, including once by the Titans, is suddenly the senior member of their running back group, in terms of time within the scheme. McNichols has carved out a role for himself as the third-down back and currently is Tennessee’s second-leading receiver with 21 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. His average of 8.6 touches per game is nearly twice his career-high, set in 2020. Even if he remains in that role only, it is likely he will have even more opportunities.

They said it: “Like I always say, just start in my role and do whatever I can to help the team to continue to win. … Every week I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, just to continue to prove that I belong here.” – McNichols.

DONTRELL HILLIARD

Age: 26

Drafted: Undrafted, 2018

Career rushing stats: 22 rushes, 97 yards, 2 TDs

Joined Titans: Signed to practice squad, Oct. 27, 2021

Hilliard is a versatile player who has as many career receptions as rushing attempts and has experience as a kickoff and punt returner. He made his Titans debut Sunday at Indianapolis as a standard elevation from the practice squad but saw action only on special teams. He was the kickoff return man, but every Colts’ kick was a touchback, so he has yet to show whether he can upgrade what has been an issue. At 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, he is not an intimidating physical presence, and his background suggests he can be nothing more than a situational substitute on offense.

They said it: “(Hilliard), I would say, has probably spent more time in our building for a new player last week as much as anyone I can remember. I see him late in the special teams office with (special teams coach Craig Aukerman) trying to get some stuff there. I heard him meeting with [running backs coach] Tony (Dews) in Tony (Dews)’s office. He came in ready to go. You could see he clearly wanted to come in and try to play.” – Vrabel.

D'ONTA FOREMAN

Age: 25

Drafted: Third round, 89th overall, Houston, 2017

Career rushing stats: 107 carries, 421 yards, 2 TDs

Joined Titans: Signed to practice squad, Nov. 2, 2021

Foreman has yet to overcome issues with his conditioning early in his career, but he took a step in the right direction last season when he appeared in six games for Tennessee, his first regular-season action in two years. Plus, he got a refresher course in the offense during the preseason, when he spent time with Atlanta and former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, now the Falcons head coach. So, he arrives ready to contribute on more than just the basic run plays. He either will be a complementary piece on run downs or a backup option in case age finally has caught up with Peterson.

They said it: “(Foreman) has carried it for us before. … We will kind of see where everything goes as it plays out through the week and see which guys will be available to play for us on Sunday.” – Vrabel.