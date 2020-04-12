Former All-Pro Says Tannehill, Titans Established a Model for Rest of NFL

Ryan Tannehill has started something.

A recently retired All-Pro told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico that the Tennessee Titans quarterback’s rise from veteran backup to starter to well-paid franchise foundation piece over the past year won’t be the NFL’s last. In fact, he said that Tannehill is now the model for quarterbacks looking for a career reboot – and for teams that might not be sold on their current starters.

With big names like Cam Newton and Jameis Winston currently unsigned and another such as Andy Dalton possibly available in a trade, there is plenty of opportunity for others to do what Tannehill did.

Luke Kuechly made the point when asked specifically about Newton, his teammate during his eight seasons in Carolina.

“I think there’s a model that’s kind of in place right now with what Tannehill did in Tennessee,” Kuechly said. “You come in as a backup. And then as the season progresses you get an opportunity.”

Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the same year Tannehill went eighth overall to the Miami Dolphins. Like Tannehill, he was a starter right from the beginning of his rookie season. In Newton’s case, he has started 124 of 125 games he has played, has been to the playoffs four times and the Super Bowl once.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, both of which lost long-time starters in free agency, reportedly are interested.

Winston, the first overall pick in 2015, was a starter for virtually all of his five seasons with Tampa Bay. He was not re-signed after his contract expired last month.

Marcus Mariota, the second choice in 2015, was the one who lost his job to Tannehill. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders early in free agency and got a contract ripe with incentives that will significantly increase his earnings if he rises above the backup role.

One CBS Sports analyst is on the record with his belief that Mariota will finish the season as the Raiders’ starter and will lead that team to the playoffs, just as Tannehill did last season.

And Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro who retired in January, is confident that wherever Newton winds up, he will end up the starter.

“The biggest thing that I always think about with Cam is how competitive he is,” Kuechly said. “I don’t think he’s afraid of an opportunity where he might have to work his way into something. He’s not afraid of a challenge. … I think if Cam can get back to being healthy, he’s still a dangerous threat.”