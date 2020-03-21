AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Free Agency: Winners and Losers After Week 1

David Boclair

Ryan Tannehill did not wait to see what the market for quarterbacks would be during the NFL’s new free agent signing period.

His impatience paid off. Literally.

Tannehill’s decision to sign a four-year, $118 million contract extension with the Tennessee Titans hours after into the legal tampering period made him a “winner” of the first week of the NFL’s new contract year in the eyes of Sports Illustrated reporter Conor Orr (see above video).

The annual average of Tannehill’s deal ($29.5 million) currently is ninth overall among all quarterbacks and tops the average that Tom Brady got from his two-year pact with Tampa Bay ($25 million), the two-year contract Drew Brees signed to remain with New Orleans ($25 million) and the one-year, $25 million agreement Philip Rivers formally signed with Indianapolis on Saturday.

“Early on, it was hard,” Tannehill said of the negotiation process. “I wanted to be back. You can’t get emotional in negotiations, that’s just kind of how things go. Each side is trying to do the best job they can and it’s a slow process.

“The (final) couple of days started getting closer and closer. You start to get excited but then at the same time it’s not done yet, so you’re trying to hold back your excitement and hold it together just because there’s still things to iron out and get straight.”

The fact that the Titans have to pay that kind of money to their starting quarterback is something new.

Marcus Mariota made $20.922 million last season from the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Prior to that, his biggest salary cap hit for his first four seasons as a starter was $7.704 million.

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston is among the most notable free agents still in search of a contract. At this point, though, there is virtually no chance he gets anything close to a blockbuster deal.

As Tannehill showed, it was best to move early.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI.com's Latest Mock Draft Forecasts First-Round Cornerback for Titans

Free agent losses heavily influence Kevin Hanson's decisions in three-round projection

David Boclair

Jayon Brown Outperformed His Contract in 2019

Fifth-round pick in 2017 nearly doubled his income through the NFL's performance-based pay program

David Boclair

Offensive Line Keeps Getting Older

The average age of this year's likely starting five will be 29.0 when the season opens

David Boclair

Brady’s Final Act With Patriots A Loss to Titans

Tennessee sent the NFL's winningest quarterback packing with a 20-13 victory in last season's wild card round

David Boclair

Casey 'Confused,' 'Hurt' by Titans' Decision to Trade Him

Five-time Pro Bowler bids farewell to the only NFL franchise he's only known

David Boclair

Gurley's Release Should Give Titans Pause With Henry

Running backs' respective workloads, production in advance of contract negotiations comparable

David Boclair

Logan Ryan Willing to Wait, Not Take a Pay Cut

Free agent cornerback produced a number of career-highs in his third season with the Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

As They Go Their Separate Ways, Tannehill and Mariota Remain Connected

The quarterbacks' ability to work together in 2019 was a key to the Titans' success

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Trading Casey Proves Players' Preferences Have No Meaning

Pro Bowl defensive lineman wanted to spend his entire career, win a championship with Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

Report: Jurrell Casey Traded For Draft Choice

Tennessee Titans free up salary, get a seventh-round selection for Denver Broncos for four-time Pro Bowler

David Boclair