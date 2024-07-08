Titans Get Same Result in NFL Re-Draft
The Tennessee Titans had people scratching their heads when they took JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft back in April.
However, he's had a strong offseason showing in rookie camp and OTA's as he transitions from the right tackle spot he played at in college to the left side.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder mocked Latham back to the Titans at No. 7 in his redent re-draft.
"While the temptation to pair Will Levis with Malik Nabers certainly exists, the Tennessee Titans are ultimately best sticking with their original pick in this scenario," Holder writes. "The Titans were active in the wide receiver market this offseason, signing free agents Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go along with DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. Meanwhile, their offensive tackles heading into the draft were questionable at best and Latham has been impressive so far in Nashville."
The Titans never got the chance to pick Nabers in the draft since he went one pick before to the New York Giants at No. 6. However, in the redraft, the New England Patriots were the first team to shake things up by taking offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame instead of Drake Maye.
Alt going to the Patriots led to the Los Angeles Chargers taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 5, leading the Giants to take Maye at No. 6.
Considering the fact that the Titans had gone all out with signing Ridley should have knocked Nabers and Rome Odunze off Tennessee's draft board. But it's clear that the team wanted another receiver after signing Tyler Boyd in May after the draft. That being said, it was clear that the Titans needed an offensive lineman, which is why picking Latham makes sense.
Ultimately, the Titans opted for protecting quarterback Will Levis, which is the ultimate necessity for Tennessee. If Levis doesn't have enough time to throw, it doesn't matter who he ends up throwing to because he won't have the chance.
Getting Latham was the best decision to make at the time, and it still remains the right move.
