A First-Rate Third-Down Performance

NASHVILLE – It was nine the hard way for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

The offense had a season-high nine third-down conversions in the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The previous high was eight, a number they hit in three previous contests including Sunday at Pittsburgh.

It is not as if that success against the 49ers was the product of solid performances on first and second down, however.

The average distance required on those conversions was 10.7 yards and the average gain was 18 yards. Seven were on third-and-8 or longer. To put it in perspective, over the first 14 games when the Titans needed eight yards or more on third down, they converted 14 times – an average of one per game.

“[I] thought our defense did great except for third down,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. “… When you're like that on third down, first and second doesn't matter.”

All the Titans’ conversions came on pass plays – not surprising given the distances required –and no one played a bigger part in that success than wide receiver A.J. Brown. The third-year wide receiver set a career-high with 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, and six of those catches and 102 of those yards moved the chains on third down.

“That’s the money down,” Brown said. “You’ve got to convert, keep these drives going.”

A rundown of the Titans’ third-down conversions against the 49ers:

• Third-and-11 from the Tennessee 38: Ryan Tannehill pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, 14 yards

• Third-and-3 from the Tennessee 32: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 4 yards

• Third-and-10 from the San Francisco 45: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 12 yards

• Third-and-15 from the Tennessee 20: Ryan Tannehill pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, 24 yards

• Third-and-7 from the Tennessee 47: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 18 yards

• Third-and-10 from the San Francisco 35: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 13 yards

• Third-and-23 from the Tennessee 28: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 42 yards

• Third-and-10 from the San Francisco 20: Ryan Tannehill pass to A.J. Brown, 12 yards

• Third-and-8 from the Tennessee 23: Ryan Tannehill pass to Anthony Firkser, 13 yards

The last time Tennessee had at least nine third-down conversions in a game was Dec. 20, 2020, a 46-25 victory over Detroit. The offense was 9-for-11 in that one, but seven were on third-and-5 or shorter.

This time the Titans were 9-for-16, and some of the ones they missed were the shortest. A quick pass to Brown resulted in a three-yard loss on third-and-3 on the final play of the first quarter. Tannehill threw incomplete to Brown on third-and-2 in the second quarter and was sacked for a loss of four yards on third-and-6 in the fourth quarter.

“Any time they're (in) third-and-long situations, we got to get off the field,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “That's just like a no-brainer. Like it can't happen. We were in so many third-and-10-plus, third-and-seven plus situations where they converted. … They just kept completing them in crucial parts of the game, especially in that second half, and that's what kept them going.”

To be fair, not everything offensive coordinator Todd Downing called on third-and-long worked.

Tennessee’s opening possession ended with a draw to running back Jeremy McNichols on third-and-15 from the 47. The play lost a yard and drew some boos from the home crowd. After that, the offense put the ball in the air as it attempted – and often succeeded – to gain the ground needed to stay on the field.

“I think we protected (Tannehill),” McNichols said. “He is one of the best in the game. When he has time, he can deliver and make plays. We got playmakers on our outside, our tight ends, everywhere, so once we get the ball in our playmakers hands, I feel like we can convert anything.”