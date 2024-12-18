Titans Shake Down in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are cementing their status as one of the worst teams in the league with the drama stemming from their latest loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the third quarter, Titans coach Brian Callahan decided that he had seen enough, yanking starter Will Levis after three interceptions to replace him with veteran backup Mason Rudolph.
The change in quarterback has Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr moving the Titans down one spot from No. 29 to 30 in his latest power rankings.
"All three of Will Levis’s interceptions were bad on Sunday, and two of the three were difficult to excuse," Orr writes.
"I wasn’t sure about Brian Callahan to this point, but I think the Titans are in the unenviable position of “veteran QB or bust” this offseason as they try and legitimize the decision to move on from Mike Vrabel. A rookie is going to make…a lot of plays like that, and I have a hard time imagining that many of the top QB prospects atop this draft are going to play markedly better than Levis has to this point in 2024."
The only teams that sit lower in the rankings than the Titans are the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, both of whom only have two wins this season compared to Tennessee's three.
The Titans, Raiders and Giants are the three teams with the biggest question marks at the quarterback position, so it's no surprise to see them in this position. During the offseason, they will lead the charge in the quarterback carousel as the league shuffles around the signal-callers that are looking for new homes.
In the meantime, the Titans will get one step closer to the offseason after their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!