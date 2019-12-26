TitanMaven
Former Titans Linebacker Available Again

David Boclair

Sharif Finch’s stay with a new team was a short one.

The Cincinnati Bengals officially waived the former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker on Tuesday after he failed a physical. The Bengals claimed him off waivers from the Titans a day earlier.

Finch played in eight games (three starts) this season, the last of which was Dec. 8 at Oakland. He was credited with 13 tackles and two sacks for the season.

He last appeared on the injury report Nov. 1, prior to Tennessee’s loss at Carolina. That week he was a full participant in every practice despite a shoulder injury. The prior week he sat out two full days of practice and was limited in a third before he was ruled out of the contest against Tampa Bay.

Tennessee waived Finch last Saturday, when running back Dalyn Dawkins was promoted from the practice squad after coaches determined that Derrick Henry would not play the next day against New Orleans.

Finch made the Titans in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple and played in 15 games. He made 22 tackles, had one a half sacks, forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery as a rookie.

Rookie outside linebacker Derick Roberson was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 26 and has played the last two weeks, effectively in place of Finch. Roberson had two sacks Sunday against the Saints.

“(Roberson) is a guy that was probably close, not close enough at training camp,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Probably needed a little bit more seasoning, practice, meetings. [We were] trying to get him brought up to speed on special teams being that he had never played it or done it. He did all those things. We thought it was the right time.”

For Finch, Cincinnati turned out to be the wrong place.

