Titans Should Aggressively Pursue Chiefs' Defensive Star
Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans attempted to address their linebacking corps by saying Kenneth Murray in free agency.
Needless to say, it has not worked out very well, as Murray has struggled.
But could the Titans make an adjustment this coming March?
Tennessee is slated to have expansive cap room heading into free agency, and there should be plenty of intriguing linebackers available.
Perhaps one of the best will be Kansas City Chiefs star Nick Bolton.
Bolton is in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs and has racked up 84 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery through 12 games.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Missouri, was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He has gone on to become one of the best inside linebackers in football, and during his sophomore campaign, he rattled off 180 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Bolton has been a critical piece in the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins and would certainly be a tough loss for Kansas City, but given the team's rather tenuous financial situation, the Chiefs may not have the money to retain him.
That would make Bolton one of the top defensive players available, and the Titans—who were just gashed for 267 rushing yards in their blowout loss to the Washington Commanders—could absolutely stand to add his presence to their front seven.
Tennessee went on a free-agent spending spree last spring, but clearly, it didn't exactly go according to plan.
Perhaps the Titans could spend their money more wisely this coming offseason, and Bolton would unquestionably represent a terrific addition.
Plus, considering how much inside linebackers have been marginalized in today's game, Bolton shouldn't be incredibly expensive.
