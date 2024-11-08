Titans Should Pursue Former Top Pick Defender
The Tennessee Titans are very unlikely to be able to bounce back and make a run at a spot in the playoffs. No one can say it's impossible at this point in time, but it's highly unlikely.
Assuming that ends up being the case, the Titans will have a lot of work to do during the offseason to get back on track.
Of course, the biggest question that has to be answered is about whether or not Will Levis is the long-term quarterback for the team. He has struggled in a big way this season, but he is in just his second NFL season.
Tennessee could opt to pursue another quarterback. However, there are other issues throughout the roster that will need to be addressed as well.
Arguably the biggest need defensively will be adding more long-term pass-rushing. While the Titans have some good pass-rushers on the roster currently, none of them are going to be pieces that are around for years to come.
Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there is a player that could make sense as a target worth taking a gamble on.
At just 25 years old, Chase Young is set to hit the free agency market this offseason.
Originally drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young could be a very intriguing target. He has shown flashes of big-time potential throughout his young career, but has struggled with some injury issues and a lack of consistency.
So far this season with the New Orleans Saints, Young has played in nine games. He has racked up 18 tackles, two sacks, and a defended pass. Last season, he ended up with 7.5 sacks on the year.
There are major reasons to believe that he could still break out and live up to his full potential. If he does that, he has the talent and potential to become one of the best pass-rushers in football.
More than likely, Tennessee could end up signing Young to a team-friendly contract. He has not played well enough to earn big money. If things worked out, the Titans could look to sign him to a long-term contract to be a key leader for their defense.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the franchise will have interest in Young. But, he's an option that they should absolutely have interest in.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!