Titans Show Good, Bad and Ugly in Bears Loss
The Tennessee Titans suffered a heartbreaking 24-17 loss in Chicago after the Bears rallied together to score 24 unanswered points. After a roller coaster of a game, let’s look at the Titans highest and lowest marks of their season debut.
The Good: The First Half and the Defense
Through the first 29 minutes and 33 seconds the Titans shut down the loaded Bears offense to zero points.
Caleb Williams was touted as one of the top quarterback prospects of all time, adding former Charger receiver Keenan Allen, and drafting receiver Rome Ofunze from Washington, the Bears were loading up for an explosive offense. With all that talent, Williams threw for under 100 yards and under 50% completion percentage as he struggled to find a rhythm all day.
The Titans held the Bears to 148 yards of offense, forced a turnover, and gave up under three yards a play. In most games, if the defense plays that well, it is usually a multiple score win.
The Bad: The Offense
There seemingly was a lot of expectation for the Titans offense after totaling the most yards in the preseason but after six three-and-outs, three turnovers, and zero points in the second half, the Titans have a long way to go to become a top offense in the NFL like people were hoping for.
The Ugly: Special Teams
While special teams isn't quite one-third of the game like the old saying goes, it still has a significant impact on the game.
What keeps the bad teams bad and the good teams good, is the performance on special teams. The Titans had one mistake on special teams but it sparked the Bears run to comeback and win. In a two-score game with both offenses struggling, you absolutely can not give up a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Bears did exactly that and made the score 17-10.
If the Titans are going to flip the culture and get back to a winning franchise, mistakes like a blocked punt cannot happen.
