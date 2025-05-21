Titans Sign Cam Ward to Fully Guaranteed Deal
The Tennessee Titans were largely expected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick for a good portion of the build-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, and that's exactly what they did. Now, the former Hurricane is officially under contract for the next four years.
Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Titans and Ward agreed to a four-year, $48.75 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The deal also includes a $32.1 million signing bonus. The Ward era in Tennessee is officially under way with the contract in writing.
The Titans didn't just draft Ward without adding other talent to the roster, though. Tennessee brought in reliable veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor to go along with Calvin Ridley and create a very solid corps of receivers. Defensively, Tennessee drafted UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and Penn State safety Kevin Winston to strengthen that side of the ball.
Like Rome, this new era of Titans football won't be built in a day, or in their case, a season. But they have their hopeful franchise answer under center to build around for the foreseeable future, which is a great step in this new era.
