Titans Sign Former Bengals WR
The Tennessee Titans are adding some veteran experience to their practice squad ahead of Week 13's matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. to the practice squad. This reunites him with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who spent five years with Stanley as the Cincinnati offensive coordinator.
Morgan originally went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and managed to carve out a solid role in Cincinnati, primarily as a gunner on special teams. In 51 regular-season games with the Bengals, Morgan tallied five catches for 29 yards on 15 targers and one rush for three yards. He's also posted 30 total tackles (20 solo) as a defender. Most of his offensive production came during his rookie year in 2019, as Morgan caught three passes for 18 yards that season.
Morgan also appeared in four playoff games with Cincinnati, which was highlighted by playing 10 snaps in the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
The decision to add Morgan to the practice squad could mean the Titans plan on elevating him at some point during the season's final stretch. Whether that's for receiver depth or special teams help is anyone's guess at this point, but it's clear that there's trust factor in play due to the familiarity he has with Callahan.
Coming off their 32-27 upset win on the road over the Houston Texans in Week 12, the Titans will look to build a winning streak when Week 13's meeting with Washington kicks off from Northwest Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on CBS.
