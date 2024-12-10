Titans Sign Former Packers Kicker
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Titans are signing kicker Brayden Narveson to the practice squad.
Narveson, 25, went undrafted this season out of NC State and joined the Titans as a free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
While Narveson performed well in training camp with the Titans, which included nailing a 59-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason, he was unable to pry away the starting job from veteran Nick Folk.
However, Folk is dealing with an injury, which prompted the Titans to call Narveson back up.
Narveson was cut by the Titans back in August, but the Green Bay Packers claimed him off waivers as they needed a kicker. He played in six games for the Packers, but he wasn't able to replicate the same level of success that he did with the Titans in the preseason. He made just 12 of 17 field goal attempts for the Packers before being cut and replaced by veteran Brandon McManus.
While Narveson isn't guaranteed a spot for the team's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Titans are preparing to move with him on kicking duties in case Folk can't go.
