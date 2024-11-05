Titans Sign Former Ravens CB
The Tennessee Titans are adding to the depth in their organization.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed tight end Thomas Odukoya, defensive back Gervarrius Owens, veteran cornerback Daryl Worley and offensive lineman Cole Spencer.
Odukoya, 27, was on the Titans' 53-man roster at the beginning of the season, but was often a healthy scratch for games. He made his NFL debut in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, but was cut a few days ago. Now, he re-joins the team on its practice squad.
Owens, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played three games last year with the team before being cut ahead of this year's 53-man roster deadline. He was cut last week, but now joins the Titans on the practice squad.
Worley, 29, is an NFL journeyman who has played for nine different franchises. The Titans are now his 10th home in the league and he should provide a ton of experience for the practice squad.
Spencer, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He didn't make the team's 53-man roster and was briefly off of the practice squad, but now he is back after the Titans saw Lloyd Cushenberry III go down with a torn Achilles in the team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.
