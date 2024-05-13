Titans Sign Former Saints TE
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon delivered on his promise to add depth to the tight end group by acquiring veteran tight end Nick Vannett on Monday via free agency.
Vannett met with the Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park and signed a deal on the same day. He started his National Football League career as a third-round draft in 2016 with the Seattle Seahawks.
Over the past few seasons, Vannett has showcased his versatility by playing for a number of NFL teams, including the Seahawks (2016-19), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019), Denver Broncos (2020), New Orleans Saints (2021-2022), New York Giants (2022), Houston Texans (2023), and Los Angeles Chargers (2023).
In his 94-game career, Vannett has caught 91 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns, starting 43 of those games. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound Ohio State alum played in 53 games, catching 55 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns during his college career for the Buckeyes.
During the 2023 preseason, Vannett practiced with the Texans. However, he eventually joined the Chargers practice squad for the regular season. Later, he made the 53-man roster, where he mainly served as a blocking tight end and contributed to special teams. He played eight games, starting five of them, and caught one pass for three yards.
The Titans have waived defensive back Rod Gattison, who was signed as an undrafted free agent on Friday.
