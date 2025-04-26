Titans Sign SEC DT to UDFA Deal
The Tennessee Titans' draft is complete, but they are not done adding players to their team.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is signing Auburn nose tackle Isaiah Raikes.
"Former Auburn NT Isaiah Raikes is signing with the #Titans on a deal with $85,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus, per source," Pelissero tweeted.
Hula Bowl scout Timothy Lemmons believes Raikes could make his way into the NFL.
"Overall, Raikes is an above-average player who excels against the run. He is strong at the POA with good hand usage, making him a reliable run defender. While he isn’t particularly effective as a pass rusher, he does flash moments of burst off the line of scrimmage. Raikes is best suited as a package player, primarily contributing on early downs as a run stopper, particularly in 1st and 2nd down situations," Lemmons wrote.
Raikes will have a tough time cracking the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, especially as a defensive lineman behind Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat among others on the depth chart.
However, Raikes will get a shot, and that could be the step he needs to build a career in the NFL.
