Titans Slipping in NFL Power Rankings?
The Tennessee Titans are back to their losing ways after falling to the Washington Commanders 42-13 in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The loss brought the Titans to 3-9, clinching their third straight losing season.
However, the loss did not move them down in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The Titans remain at No. 26 for the week.
"I would not be surprised at this point if the Titans decide to go into next season with Will Levis as the betting favorite to win the QB job. If you remove a lot of the situational stuff from Sunday’s trouncing at the hands of Washington—this drive chart is really worth a look—Levis played well considering that Dan Quinn knew the poor kid had to throw on every down. The Titans had two false start penalties on the first drive and fumbles on their third and fourth drives, one of which occurred before Levis could even get his hands on the ball. In taking a very broad view of where Levis was when he arrived and where he is now, that could be a moderately positive takeaway for the Titans long-term," Orr writes.
The only teams to rank below the Titans are the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
With five games to go, the Titans have to evaluate the current roster to see which players are worth keeping for next year. That starts with quarterback Will Levis, but in recent weeks, the second-year pro has earned the right to at least get one more season under center.
It will be intriguing to see what Levis can do in the second year under Brian Callahan. Perhaps that continuity will help the Titans grow and get out of the gutter in the AFC South.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!