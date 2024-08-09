Titans Starting RG Retires: What's Next?
The Tennessee Titans are still picking up the pieces after offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles shockingly retired earlier this week just days after being announced as the starting right guard on the team's unofficial depth chart.
Charles signed a contract with the Titans earlier this offseason after four seasons with the Washington Commanders, but he felt that he didn't want to continue his football career in Tennessee after spending a week or so in training camp.
With Charles no longer on the roster, the Titans have to pivot and look at other options for who their right guard will be.
The natural top option would be Dillon Radunz, who was listed as the second-string right guard on the unofficial depth chart.
Radunz, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. In his first three seasons with the Titans, he has made 39 appearances and 16 starts, 11 of which came last season. Radunz is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so he has an added motivation to perform well if he were granted a spot in the starting lineup.
Another option for the Titans could be Daniel Brunskill, who is listed as the second-string center behind Lloyd Cushenberry III.
Brunskill, 30, is slightly more experienced than Radunz as he enters his eighth NFL season out of San Diego State. Brunskill went undrafted in 2017 and spent his first two years on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. In 2019, he joined the San Diego Fleet in the American Alliance of Football (AAF). His play in the lone AAF season led to a contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the league folded.
Brunskill spent four seasons with the Niners, appearing in 61 games and making 42 starts. Last season was his first in Nashville with the Titans, and he started 14 games at right guard, so he could hypothetically fall right back into place.
Either way, the Titans should have a competitive next few weeks of training camp and preseason to determine who will fill that spot on the offensive line.
