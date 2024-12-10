Titans Suggested to Make Move for Raiders' Defender
Looking ahead to the NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans are going to be one of the more interesting teams to watch.
After being eliminated from playoff contention following their embarrassing Week 14 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans have a ton of question marks. They also have a lot of needs to address.
First and foremost, the team needs to figure out what they're going to do at quarterback. Do they view Will Levis as their guy or are they going to pursue someone else? Following that decision, there are a lot of other things they need to do.
One of those other things is bringing in a better pass rush.
With that in mind, there is an intriguing impending free agent that Tennessee is being urged to consider during the offseason.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Titans should consider trying to sign Las Vegas Raiders' pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce.
"Adding another high-quality option would allow the Titans to get a little more creative with their looks and match personnel better," they wrote. "That's why Koonce, 26, should be on their target list. His market will be interesting after missing all of the 2024 season with a knee injury. However, he is one of the few promising young pass-rushers who could wind up on the market."
During the 2023 NFL season, Koonce showed major signs of potential. He played in 17 games, racking up 43 total tackles to go along with eight sacks and three forced fumbles.
There is some concern about him returning from a knee injury, but he should be able to bounce back to 100 percent health.
At just 26 years old, he would be a long-term addition for the Tennessee defense. Depending on the kind of contract that he wants, they should have a lot of interest in signing him.
This is just one pass-rushing option that the Titans could look into. There are quite a few others that could make sense as well.
All of that being, keep an eye on Koonce when free agency opens up and don't be surprised if Tennessee does end up showing interest.
