Sharpe Sets Sights on Big Plays With Vikings

It was not unusual to see Tajaé Sharpe lined up at different spots on the field for the Tennessee Titans.

He did not typically use the whole field, though, and that is something the fifth-year wide receiver wants to do for the Minnesota Vikings.

"I definitely think I could be that big-play guy," Sharpe said Thursday in an interview with Minnesota’s website. "In Tennessee, I didn't feel I got as many opportunities to do that, kind of go down the field and make some plays, but hopefully in the future I can show people I can go down the field and make some big plays."

Sharpe signed a free agent deal (one year, $1 million) with the Vikings this week after four seasons with Tennessee, for which he averaged 12.7 yards on 92 career receptions.

His goal is to help replace wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who the Vikings traded to Buffalo last week. Diggs has averaged 12.7 yards on 365 career catches over five years. He had more catches in one season (102 in 2018) than Sharpe has had in his four seasons combined.

"The opportunity that is being presented with Diggs being traded – having a void to fill at the receiver position – I felt like I had an opportunity to come here and compete for a starting spot, and that's all that you can ask for — an opportunity to compete and prove your worth," Sharpe said. "… I feel like this is the best spot for me to be to take my game to the next level."

Sharpe was primarily a starter for the Titans in 2016 and 2018 but missed all of 2017 with an injury. Last season, he was the primary backup at all three positions, which were filled by Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and rookie A.J. Brown.

Now – as one of four members of the Titans’ 2016 draft class to sign with a new team this month – he gets the chance to start over.

"I kind of didn't know what to expect, but honestly it was exciting just to get a new opportunity to go somewhere else and showcase your talent to different fans and in a different city,’ Sharpe said. “It was an exciting experience, and I'm just happy that the process is over, and I landed in a spot I'm completely happy with. I think I definitely made the right decision.”