AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Lewan Over the Moon Over Twitter Interaction

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Taylor Lewan is never one to shy away from the spotlight.

This week, though, the Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl left tackle got a little exposure that even he considered out of this world.

Lewan and his podcast partner, former Titans linebacker Will Compton, got caught up in the excitement of Wednesday’s scheduled launch of SpaceX, America’s first manned flight to the International Space Station since 2011.

The podcast, called Bussin’ With The Boys, posted a photo on its official Twitter page of Lewan’s and Compton’s faces superimposed on the bodies of the SpaceX astronauts with the caption “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for the boys. #LaunchAmerica.” The tweet caught the attention of NASA, which replied to the image with a comment.

“Overall, it’s a big deal,” Lewan said Thursday. “I’d say Bussin’ with the Boys is definitely making moves. It’s definitely blown up way more than (Compton) and I ever thought it would. … It’s been fun. The whole thing is awesome. To have NASA – it’s kind of a stupid thing to get excited about, but NASA is NASA, right? It’s crazy. Pretty cool stuff.”

Bussin’ With the Boys joined Barstool Sports’ podcast lineup earlier this year and has continued to grow in popularity. It has received more than 3,500 reviews – nearly all of them five stars – on Apple Podcasts, and the Bussin’ With The Boys Twitter account has more than 34,000 followers.

Recent episodes included conversations with retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and NFL veteran Chris Long, who has his own Barstool Sports podcast.

The SpaceX launch ultimately was scrubbed due to weather concerns and rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saffold Focused Solely on Super Bowl

Two straight deep postseason runs have made the Tennessee Titans guard hungry for a championship

David Boclair

NFL Does Not Adopt Onside Kick Alternative

David Boclair

Lewan Longs To Assume a Leadership Role

Left tackle aspires to be a team captain now that he is the senior member of the Tennessee Titans' offense.

Mike Hogan

Lewan Says Henry 'Definitely Deserving' Of Long-Term Deal

Veteran left tackle is among current Tennessee Titans who got extensions prior to the start of a contract year

David Boclair

Contract Talks Completed With Two Draft Picks

Fifth-round choice Larrell Murchison and seventh-round selection Chris Jackson agree to contract terms

David Boclair

NFL Draft Scout Serves Up Detailed Analysis of Titans' Draft Class

Rob Rang grades Tennessee's six picks with a C+ but sees promise in most prospects.

David Boclair

Tannehill Speaks Out Over Minnesota Man's Death

Tennessee Titans quarterback calls the actions of Minneapolis police officers 'completely unacceptable.'

David Boclair

Next Step For Titans A Daunting One

In the history of the AFC South, Tennessee never has won the division a year after it finished in second place, as it did in 2019.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Landry Lands on PFF's All-Clutch Team

Outside linebacker performed virtually all others at his position in the fourth quarter and overtime

David Boclair

Vrabel Didn't Waste Time With PI Replay Challenges

The NFLPA executive director said the one-year experiment 'failed miserably.'

David Boclair