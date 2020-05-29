Lewan Over the Moon Over Twitter Interaction

NASHVILLE – Taylor Lewan is never one to shy away from the spotlight.

This week, though, the Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl left tackle got a little exposure that even he considered out of this world.

Lewan and his podcast partner, former Titans linebacker Will Compton, got caught up in the excitement of Wednesday’s scheduled launch of SpaceX, America’s first manned flight to the International Space Station since 2011.

The podcast, called Bussin’ With The Boys, posted a photo on its official Twitter page of Lewan’s and Compton’s faces superimposed on the bodies of the SpaceX astronauts with the caption “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for the boys. #LaunchAmerica.” The tweet caught the attention of NASA, which replied to the image with a comment.

“Overall, it’s a big deal,” Lewan said Thursday. “I’d say Bussin’ with the Boys is definitely making moves. It’s definitely blown up way more than (Compton) and I ever thought it would. … It’s been fun. The whole thing is awesome. To have NASA – it’s kind of a stupid thing to get excited about, but NASA is NASA, right? It’s crazy. Pretty cool stuff.”

Bussin’ With the Boys joined Barstool Sports’ podcast lineup earlier this year and has continued to grow in popularity. It has received more than 3,500 reviews – nearly all of them five stars – on Apple Podcasts, and the Bussin’ With The Boys Twitter account has more than 34,000 followers.

Recent episodes included conversations with retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and NFL veteran Chris Long, who has his own Barstool Sports podcast.

The SpaceX launch ultimately was scrubbed due to weather concerns and rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.