Titans Have Three Potential Primetime Games
The Tennessee Titans will soon learn their schedule for the upcoming season and circle their calendars for some of their bigger games.
Last year, the Titans played in two primetime matchups: a "Thursday Night Football" game in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Week 14 "Monday Night Football" upset against the Miami Dolphins on the road.
This year, it's safe to assume the Titans will have at least one primetime matchup, and possibly more. Here's a look at three teams that Tennessee could face in nationally-televised contests:
Houston Texans
The Titans vs. Texans rivalry cranked up to another level last season when Tennessee wore Houston Oilers-inspired jerseys at home against the city the team used to belong to. The Texans responded by coming out with "H-Town Blue" jerseys that mimic the same shade of blue that the Titans currently wear. Perhaps another chapter of the rivalry should be broadcast for the country to see.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Titans stunned the NFL this offseason when they signed Calvin Ridley away from their division rival Jaguars. Ridley played just one season for the Jags, but very few players moved on to division rivals in free agency, making this a potential marquee matchup.
Cincinnati Bengals
This is another potential rivalry matchup after coach Brian Callahan left his post as the Bengals' offensive coordinator to become the Titans' head coach. It would mark the first time in his career that Callahan would face Joe Burrow, whom he helped turn into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. It may not be the sexiest game the NFL could put together, but with every team needing a "Thursday Night Football" contest, this feels like a potential option.
