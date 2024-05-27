Titans RB Named Top 15 Player
NASHVILLE — A recent article from Pro Football Focus suggests that Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made a wise choice by signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the offseason. According to PFF, Pollard, known for his agility and versatility, is the 14th-best running back in the National Football League entering the 2024 season.
Last season Pollard gained 1,005 yards on 252 carries; in the 2022 season, he gained 1,007 yards on nearly 60 fewer carries. He also caught a career-high 55 passes for 311 yards. It's important to note that Pollard started the 2023 season while still recovering from a severe leg injury sustained during the 2022 playoffs..
"Pollard took on the role of the Dallas Cowboys‘ lead back in 2023 and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season, but it wasn’t easy," PFF wrote. "After rushing for 5.2 yards per attempt in 2022, he rushed for 4.0 yards per attempt in 2023 due to a lack of explosiveness in his game after suffering a broken leg and high ankle sprain in the playoffs a year ago."
"He still earned a 76.6 grade in 2023 and ranked 12th in forced missed tackles, but the Cowboys elected not to re-sign Pollard in the summer, and now he’ll look to replace Derrick Henry in Tennessee."
