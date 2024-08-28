Titans Trade CB Elijah Molden to Chargers
The Tennessee Titans have been very active with roster moves all season long. That hasn't changed with the start of the regular season right around the corner.
Today, the Titans agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers that sends cornerback Elijah Molden out of town, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
As Rapoport stated, Molden was a starter for Tennesse throughout the majority of the 2023 season. Moving on from him is a bit of a surprise, but it also shows just how much the Titans improved the cornerback room throughout the course of the offseason.
During the 2023 season with Tennessee, Molden ended up playing in 15 games. He recorded 73 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and four defended passes.
Those numbers showcase why the Chargers had interest in acquiring him. At just 25 years old, the future is very bright for Molden. He's already shown flashes of being a very valuable player at the NFL level.
Why did the Titans make this move? Quite simply, Molden has been replaced by other players in the starting lineup. L'Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary, and Chidobe Awuzie will all play key roles. At safety, Amani Hooker and Quandre Diggs project to be the starters.
There simply wasn't playing time available that made keeping Molden around make sense.
Hopefully, the trade works out for Molden and he can find success in Los Angeles. He's a talented player and has found himself in a better situation for his personal playing time.
On the Tennessee side of the trade, they get a future draft asset to utilize in the future. It will be interesting to see what Molden is able to do with the Chargers this season following the trade.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!