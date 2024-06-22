Will Titans Trade Former First-Round WR?
Former first-round pick Treylon Burks hasn't lived up expectations in his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and now the team could look to cut their losses.
In two seasons, Burks has just 49 receptions for 665 yards and only one touchdown. Granted, injuries have limited him to just 11 games in each of those two seasons, but his production still hasn't been anywhere close to that of a first-round receiver. Even worse, the pick the Titans used on Burks was the one they acquired for A.J. Brown, who has put together back-to-back 1,400 yard seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This offseason, the Titans brought in both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to beef up the receiving corps, and left Burks in limbo in the process. As a result, ESPN's Aaron Schatz believes Tennessee could look to move Burks as a "last move" this offseason.
"It's clear that Burks has worn out his welcome in Tennessee after two disappointing seasons," Schatz writes. "The former first-round pick had just 16 receptions for 221 yards last season with no touchdowns, and coaches are talking about Burks needing to play special teams to solidify his roster spot. He's probably fifth on the depth chart at this point, so it would behoove the Titans to send him to another team, get him a fresh start and bring in some draft capital to use in 2025."
If the Titans do decide to move on from Burks, they're unlikely to get anything more than a late-round pick for him at this point. Getting something for him would be better than having him ride the bench all season, but still a bitter pill to swallow considering how much Tennessee gave up to get him.
Alternatively, the Titans could hold on to Burks as an insurance option in case of injury, but that's also far from ideal.
It remains to be seen if Burks can get his career back on track, but the clock is definitely ticking for the former Arkansas star.
