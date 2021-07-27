Titans Training Camp: Dates to Remember

Rosters will be reduced three times and there will be three preseason games before Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

For Mike Vrabel, the goal of training camp is clear.

“I think that we always want to raise expectations,” the Tennessee Titans coach said Tuesday. “We want to try to find a way to make a positive daily impact on this football team. We want to show up with a great attitude.

“I think when you look at training camp, looking at all the training camps I have been associated with, going back to 1993 or even in high school, that you have to build a certain foundation. You have to build a foundation that is going to stand up over time, stand up over the stress of a football season that is going to happen.”

The trick is to accomplish all of that in a relatively short period. The start of the regular season is a little more than a month away, and there will be many notable days along the way.

A rundown of key dates for the Titans and the NFL through the start of the regular season:

July 28: First full-squad practice.

August 5: NFL Hall of Fame Game – Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

August 13: Preseason game, at Atlanta

August 17: Rosters must be reduced to 85 players by 3 p.m. (CDT)

August 18-19: Joint practices with the Buccaneers at Tampa

August 21: Preseason game, at Tampa Bay

August 24: Rosters must be reduced to 80 players by 3 p.m. (CDT)

August 28: Preseason game, vs. Chicago at Nissan Stadium

August 31: Rosters must be reduced to 53 players by 3 p.m. (CDT)

September 1: Deadline for waiver claims of players released in the final cuts expires at 3 p.m. (CDT)

September 5: Final official day of preseason training camp for all clubs

September 6: First official day of the regular season

September 12: Regular season opener, vs. Arizona at Nissan Stadium